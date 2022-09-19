Russians destroyed stone Polovtsian women near Izium. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers destroyed the monuments of sacred art of the Polovtsy, which are located on Mount Kremenets. The ruins were discovered after the deoccupation of Izium.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, announced this on Facebook.

"We, Ukrainians, treat cultural heritage with respect. Everyone can remember how at the beginning of the war in the cities of Ukraine monuments were covered with sandbags. The whole world saw these photos," wrote Lubinets.

By their actions, the Russian military constantly violates the Hague Convention on the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict of 1954, which prohibits "any seizure, destruction or intentional damage" of institutions dedicated to religion, charity, education, arts and sciences, historical monuments, works of art and science.

"Cultural monuments in the Kharkiv Region are the property of all humanity. However, the Russian Federation is obviously not interested in understanding the connections between human generations and studying history. The Russian Federation cuts out of history the pieces it does not like, filling the gaps with propaganda and lies." - emphasized the authorized representative of the Verkhovna Rada on human rights.

According to him, it is necessary together with the international community to bring to justice both the aggressor state and individual individuals who are guilty not only of the murders of civilians, but also of the destruction, damage and theft of cultural values ​​of Ukraine.



