An arm with blue and yellow bracelets from a burial in Izyum - a fragment of military man from Nikopol, a 36-year-old soldier of 93rd Brigade "Kholodny Yar" Serhiy Sova. PHOTOS

It became known that an arm with blue and yellow bracelets, which was pulled out during exhumation of Ukrainian martyrs’ bodies in Kharkiv region, is a remnant of Ukrainian soldier Serhiy Sova.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Dnipro Regional Information Center.

A photo from the exhumation procedure went around the world - a striking image of the hand remains with a blue-and-yellow bracelet.

See more: Blue-yellow bracelet on hand of exhumed body in Izium. PHOTO

Oksana Sova, a resident of Nikopol, recognized her husband by the tattoo on his body. Her loved one is a 36-year-old fighter of our glorious 93rd Brigade "Kholodny Yar" Serhiy Sova.

He had the qualification of candidate for master of sports (boxing), was the champion of Ukraine among juniors. He himself decided to go to compulsory service in the air forces of Ukraine.

During the ATO in the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Cold Yar" man defended Pisky, delivered ammunition to Donetsk airport. For his exemplary service Serhiy Sova received numerous honors.

See more: In a mass grave near Izyum, a man’s body was found with signs of torture - his hands were tied and his scrotum was cut off. PHOTOS 18+

"I recognized my husband by his numerous tattoos and yellow and blue bracelets, which Serhiy hasn't parted with since 2014," recalled Oksana, the dead fighter's wife. His children gave him these bracelets as amulets.

His eldest son Marat wrote a letter to the President. The teenager asked to facilitate the faster return of his father's body to his hometown for a proper burial. He also notes that he would prefer his father to be honored as a Hero. Unfortunately, posthumously.