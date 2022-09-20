Occupiers shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region, firing more than 100 shells at population centers. PHOTO

At night, the occupiers shelled the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Russians terrorized Nikopol with shelling all night. Three districts - Nikopol, Marhanets, and Chervonohrihorivka - were covered with "Hrads" and heavy artillery.

"The enemy hit them 5 times. It fired more than 100 shells at the towns and villages. Previously, people were not injured. The scale of the destruction is being clarified. Rescuers and the police are working on the spot," the message says.

In other areas, there were no emergency situations and it was calm for the moment.

