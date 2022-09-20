Ukraine will receive 28 modernized M-55S tanks from Slovenia. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Slovenia and Germany have agreed on a "circular exchange" scheme, as a result of which Ukraine will receive 28 modernized M-55S tanks.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press service of the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Robert Golob.

It is reported that Slovenia will receive 35 German trucks and five tank cars in exchange for the tanks transferred to Ukraine.

"This 'circular exchange' will also strengthen defense cooperation between Slovenia and Germany," the message states.

As "Militarny" notes, many countries that still have old Soviet tanks in service have modernized them. Slovenia carried out the deepest modernization of outdated T-55 tanks. This modernization was carried out jointly by the Slovenian company STO RAVNE and the Israeli Elbit. In the course of these works, 30 machines were modernized.

The last updated T-55 was transferred to the Armed Forces of Slovenia in 1999. During the modernization, a new 105 mm L7 gun with a thermal jacket was installed. Dynamic protection was installed on the tanks, the elements of which are clearly visible on the hull and turret. The fire control system was improved by installing a digital ballistic computer. The weapon is stabilized in two planes. A new Fotona SGS-55 scope with a laser range finder was installed.

Also, a Fotona COMTOS-55 commander's sight with an independent line of sight stabilization was installed on the machine. Tank M-55S of the military of Slovenia. Photo from open sources. It allows him to guide targets and even guide the gun independently of the gunner if needed.

The LIRD-1A laser detector is linked to the IS-6 smoke grenade launcher system, which can be automatically activated in an emergency. Tank M-55S of the military of Slovenia.

Modernization of the V-12 diesel engine resulted in an increase in power from 520 hp. up to 600 hp The tank was also equipped with new rubber-metal tracks.



