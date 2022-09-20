Bodies of two people who were tortured and killed by Russian occupiers were discovered in Kyiv region - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

The burial of two bodies with traces of torture was discovered in the Bucha district.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"On September 19, 2022, the burial of two people with traces of torture was found in a forest strip near the village of Myrotske, Bucha district, Kyiv region. The hands of those killed were tied behind their backs, and tape was on their necks. It was established that during the occupation of parts of Kyiv region, servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation placed their positions near the forest in the settlement," the message reads.

In order to identify the persons and establish the cause of death, forensic and molecular genetic examination will be conducted.

