Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said. PHOTOS

Two torture chambers were found in liberated Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv Region, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers of Kyiv set up in the basements of the railway station and a local store. The Russian military forcibly detained people, subjected them to torture, physical and psychological violence. Currently, the victims at the hands of the military personnel of the aggressor country are being established. The law enforcement officers are collecting the evidence base to establish justice against the Russian military," - the message says.

Investigative actions are carried out as part of criminal proceedings based on the fact of collaborative activity (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Russia illegally removed more than two thousand children deprived of parental care from Ukraine - Vereshchuk
































