Russians are asking Google en masse how to leave Russia. INFOGRAPHICS

Russians are trying to find a way to leave Russia without a visa, passport or money.

The search query "how to leave Russia" is again at the peak of popularity in Russia, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UNIAN.

According to Google Trends, the search query "how to leave Russia" received 100 points, which means the highest level of its popularity.

The last time this request was so popular was after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February.





Today, this topic was of concern to residents of most regions of Russia, especially the Tula Region (Central Federal District, south of the Moscow region) and the Republic of Karelia (on the border with Finland)







It is noteworthy that the requests "deferment from the army" and "where you can leave Russia without a visa," "how to leave Russia without a passport," and "how to leave Russia without money" were also at the peak of popularity.