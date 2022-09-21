Occupiers hit residential quarters of two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with barrel artillery, 30 shells landed in Nikopol, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

The night was tense in the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians hit the residential quarters with barrel artillery. Nikopol was shelled twice. 30 Russian shells flew there. A 56-year-old man was injured.

In the city, more than 20 high-rise buildings and private houses, cars, gas furnaces, and power lines were damaged. Enemy shells also damaged a local bakery, a kindergarten, a library, and several shops.

As a result of the shelling, fires broke out in the apartment and in the private yard. Firefighters have already extinguished the flames.

In the Kryvy Rih district, Zelenodolsk came under enemy fire late in the evening. People are whole.

Several private houses were damaged in Velyka Kostromka. 350 families were left without electricity. Energy workers are already repairing the lines," the report says.

It is noted that sirens were loud in other areas, but there were no attacks and now it is calm.

