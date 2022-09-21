Employees of SES rescued 10 people who were blocked in house as result of attack of occupiers on Kharkiv. PHOTOS

On the night of September 21, the Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv. As a result of enemy fire, one person was injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The mayor noted that the invaders attacked the Kholodnohirsky district.

Terekhov said that in the building in which people were blocked due to the impact of the occupiers, the employees of the State Emergency Service rescued 10 people.

However, he indicated that there is one wounded person at another address.

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, the roofs, upper floors, and stairwells were destroyed in both buildings.

"At the moment, four "arrivals" are known at night. One of them landed on a wasteland near private houses. And one more - at an infrastructure object - there was a small fire and partial destruction of buildings there at night. All arrivals are in the Kholodnohirsky district," added the mayor.

