Russians are shelling Donetsk region. Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove are under attack. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

The Russians continue to fire along the entire front line in the Donetsk region - from the border with the Zaporizhzhia region to the border with the Luhansk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"In the Volnovaha district, the villages of Vilne Pole, Burlatske, and Novoukrainka came under fire. In the latter, a projectile hit the yard of one of the houses - we are clarifying the information about the victims and the amount of destruction.

In the Pokrovsk district at night, the Russians launched a rocket attack on Kurakhovo, hitting a house. According to preliminary information, 12 people were injured, including 2 children. 1 more person may be under the rubble. The State Emergency Service continues the rescue operation," the message reads.

Shelling of Kostiantynivka continued throughout the night - without casualties.

In the Bakhmut district, Bakhmut and Siversk were hit by airstrikes. A football field was destroyed in Bakhmut, we are establishing the consequences in Siversk. In the morning, Toretsk came under artillery shelling – the administrative building was damaged. None of the civilians were injured.


















