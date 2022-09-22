Russian troops continue to shell Sumy and Chernihiv regions with mortars and artillery. PHOTOS

The Russian occupying forces fired artillery and mortars at the territories of Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda settlements of Sumy region, Horodnianska, and Snovska settlements of Chernihiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the State Border Service.

Yes, yesterday, September 21, the occupiers fired artillery and mortars at the territories of Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda settlements of the Sumy region, Horodnyanska, and Snovska communities of the Chernihiv region.

"In the morning, the Russians fired 120 mm mortars at Horodnya, 5 explosions were recorded. Later, on the territory of Snovsk from the area of the village of Kyrylivka, the enemy fired mortars, and 8 explosions were recorded. On the territory of Seredyna-Buda from the side of the settlement, the enemy aimed at grain from self-propelled artillery - 13 explosions were recorded," the message says.

"In the afternoon, the Russian invaders shelled the territory of Bilopillia with mortars, ten explosions were counted.

The fire was coming from the Russian settlement of Volfinske. As a result of the shelling, three private houses were damaged in one of the settlements of the community, and one house burned completely. Closer to the evening, 15 more Russian mines exploded on the outskirts of another settlement of the same community, civil infrastructure was damaged," added the State Security Service.

