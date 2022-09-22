News Photo • War

Consequences of attack of rashists in Zaporizhzhia: hotel, TV tower, electric substation were damaged. PHOTOS

Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

"According to the investigation, on September 22, 2022, at around 7:20 a.m., the Russian military, disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia. The rockets targeted a hotel and restaurant complex located in the city's central park, a television tower, and an electrical substation. A man was killed, as well as 5 local residents received shrapnel wounds. More than 20 high-rise buildings and their adjacent territory, civil and critical infrastructure premises were damaged," the report said.


It is noted that there are no military facilities in these territories. Currently, primary investigative actions are ongoing, the data is being clarified.

