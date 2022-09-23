Rashists hit with "Hrad" and heavy artillery in Nikopol district, in Marhanets - two were killed, 9 wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS

This morning, occupiers hit the Nikopol district with "Hrad" and heavy artillery.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Tragic beginning of the day with shelling and casualties...Russians once again covered the Nikopol district with fire. In the morning they hit Nikopol and Marhanets with "Hrad" and heavy artillery. Almost 30 shells were directed at peaceful cities," he notes.

According to Reznychenko, two people died in Marhanets - a man and a woman. According to preliminary information, nine more were injured. The rescuers got three of them out from under the rubble...

"A house caught fire in the city. Firefighters have already extinguished the flames. Russian projectiles damaged 8 houses and destroyed one," the head of the region clarified.









Due to the enemy attack, 2,200 families were left without electricity. Emergency crews of energy workers are already repairing the lines.

Read more: Night rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure was damaged

"In Nikopol, 10 houses were previously damaged. Rescuers and the police are working at the site of the shelling. The scale of the destruction is being clarified," he summarizes.