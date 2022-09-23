Russian occupiers continue to fire in Donetsk and Horlivka directions, - RMA. PHOTOS

RF troops are shelling settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

Yesterday evening the Bakhmut district, Toretsk, Sloviansk, and Orlivka came under Russian shelling.

"In Toretsk, the Russians damaged a 2-story building, a store, and other buildings - 2 people died, 5 were injured. They also hit a 9-story building with a rocket: most of the residents were evacuated in time. All the previous day, the Russians fired at the Bakhmut community. 4 civilians were killed, 1 more were wounded. A bridge was destroyed, 11 houses were damaged. Sloviansk was hit by an S-300 air defense system - the missile hit the yard of a private house, without casualties," the head of the RMA said.

Also, the day before, the Russian occupiers destroyed a new dispensary in Orlivka.

At night, Russian troops continued to fire in the Donetsk and Horlivka areas.

Hostre was fired upon in the Kurakhiv community - 1 injured. Periodic shelling of the Mariinka district, isolated airstrikes in Avdiivka, and loudly in the Svitlodar district. No victims.

