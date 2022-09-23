Another 11 ships with Ukrainian agricultural products left Ukrainian ports. PHOTOS

Ships go to countries in Africa and Asia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

"The bulk carrier ZEKO Y departed from the "Odesa" port, the MERRY M, LADY AYANA, MO GAN SHAN, TZAREVICH, GUDENA, NIL DEMIR, SEA DOVE from the "Chornomorsk" port, and the FORTUNA, GEM STAR, MAVKA from the "Pivdenny" port. On board 201 thousand tons of food," the message says.

Since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian food, 4.58 million tons of agricultural products have already been exported. A total of 203 ships with food for the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa left Ukrainian ports.







