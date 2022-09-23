Mykhailo Dianov, defender of "Azovstal" released from captivity by occupiers, needs help for treatment. PHOTOS

"Azovstal" defender Mykhailo Dianov spent 4 months in captivity of the Russian occupiers and needs help for treatment.

Censor.NET journalist Violetta Kirtoka reported this on Facebook.

"The price of captivity. And a vivid proof of the "humanity" of our enemies. The hand of Mykhailo Dianov, the defender of "AzovStal", was released on September 21 after four months of captivity. The wounded hand is not that it has not grown. It is missing 4 centimeters of bone. Treatment and the renewal will obviously drag on for a long time," the message reads.

Kirtoka emphasized that the Ukrainian defenders released from captivity need help.

Details for help:

Account number: 26203693506959, PrivatBank (Lavrushko Alyona Oleksandrivna, sister of Mykhailo)

IBAN: UA093052990000026203693506959

Watch more: We returned home 215 defenders, including 3 Heroes of Ukraine, - Zelensky. VIDEO





