Occupiers attacked Donetsk region. Damaged houses, cut off power to Karlivka filter station. PHOTOS

At night, the Russians shelled the communities of the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"In the Pokrovsk district, the Russians hit Mykolaivka with an S-300 air defense system - damaged 2 two-story buildings and 5 private houses. Kurakhove district was also affected: Kurakhove was hit by rocket launchers, and Uspenivka and Hannivka were hit by rockets - private houses were damaged. In addition, as a result of the hostilities, the Karlivka filtering station was cut off - the Pokrovsk district was left without water. In the morning - shelling of Avdiivka: the administration building of ACCP and residential buildings in the old part of the city were damaged. Fortunately, there are no injured or dead in the area," the message reads.

In the Kramatorsk district, Druzhkivka came under fire - there were no casualties, but there were damaged residential buildings. 7 people were evacuated from the place of shelling.

There was constant shelling in the Svitlodar district, but there were no casualties.









