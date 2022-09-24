Another 8 ships with agricultural products for countries of Africa, Asia and Europe will leave today from ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk. PHOTOS

As part of the "Grain Initiative", 8 more ships with agricultural products will leave the ports of Ukraine today.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

"Today, 8 ships carrying 131,300 tons of agricultural products will depart from the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk. The food is intended for countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe," the message says.

It is noted that as of 10:00 a.m., 6 ships have already left the ports, joining a caravan, and two more are waiting for their turn.

Since the start of the grain corridor, 211 vessels have transported 4.7 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products to countries in Asia, Europe, and Africa.

