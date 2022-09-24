Border guard shot down Russian drone with anti-drone gun, - SBS. VIDEO&PHOTOS
17 4858
Since the beginning of September, border guards have already landed 2 Russian copters.
Як інформує Цензор.НЕТ, про це повідомляють у ДПСУ. As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the SBS.
It is noted that a fighter shot down a drone with an anti-drone gun on the border with the aggressor country.
"The reconnaissance group found a grounded copter. Next to it was ammunition that the insurgents were supposed to drop on a Ukrainian village. People are safe, and the drone will now work for us," the message reads.