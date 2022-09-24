Consequences of attack of rashists in Zaporizhzhia and region: destruction in high-rise buildings and private houses of civilians. PHOTOS

During the day, law enforcement officers registered 73 reports of destroyed infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and populated areas of the region. There are casualties among the civilian population.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

"The occupying forces targeted the populated areas of the Polohy region. The homes of the residents of Orikhiv, Huliaipole and nearby villages suffered significant damage. The police also recorded enemy flights in the regional center. That night, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the residential infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which a fire broke out in one of the apartment buildings a fire," the report says.

Investigative and operational groups of the National Security Service of Ukraine and SSU in Zaporizhzhia region, rescuers of the State Emergency Service, and communal services worked at the sites of shelling. Law enforcement officers helped to remove the victims to safer places, conducted an inspection of the shelled territory, and collected physical evidence of a Russian armed crime.

Also, due to the bursting of shells in private houses located nearby, windows and doors were blown out, roof coverings and building facades were damaged.

As a result of another enemy terror, there are losses among the civilian population. Civilians suffered shrapnel injuries. One person died from injuries.





















