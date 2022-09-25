Zelensky topped rating of most influential Jews in world according to Jerusalem Post. PHOTOS

The Jerusalem Post presented a list of the 50 most influential Jews of 2022.

"This year, we sought to create a list that would showcase the diversity of the Jewish nation, while highlighting people from all walks of life - government, art, medicine, literature, and science," Censor.NET quoted the publication as saying.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took first place, ahead of Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid and Prime Minister of France Elizabeth Bourne.

The Jerusalem Post put a photo of Zelensky on the front page.