Russian occupiers shelled Kramatorsk with S-300 missiles, there were no casualties, - City Council. PHOTOS
Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk with S-300 missiles, as a result of which hospitals and residential buildings were damaged, there were no casualties
As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by the Kramatorsk City Council on Facebook.
The message states: "Another shelling of Kramatorsk. 2 S-300 missiles. The hospital, apartment buildings, and garages were damaged. There are no victims."