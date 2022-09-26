Russians covered Nikopol region all night long with anti-aircraft guns and heavy artillery, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

During the night, the occupiers shelled Nikopol.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznichenko.

"The Russians covered Nikopol region all night long with rocket launchers and heavy artillery.

They hit 9 times in 4 districts - Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohrihorivka, and Myrove. Almost 130 Russian shells landed in our cities and villages!

Previously, people were not injured.

Nikopol was shelled three times. In the city, almost 40 houses, more than 20 economic buildings, cars, 30 panels of a solar station, a transformer substation, and power lines were damaged. Homes of almost 3,000 families have been cut off again. Energy workers have already started work.

Territories are currently being surveyed in the Marhanets, Chervonohrihorivka, and Myrove districts. The extent of the destruction is being ascertained," the report said.

It is noted that in other areas the night passed without attacks and for the moment it is calm.

