Russians struck outskirts of Mykolaiv. PHOTOS

Today, September 26, Russian occupation forces struck the industrial zone of Mykolaiv.

As Censor.NET informs, Mykolaiv City Mayor Oleksandr Syenkevych reports this.

"Today, Mykolaiv was shelled around 05:00 a.m. According to preliminary information, the rockets were fired at an industrial zone on the outskirts of the city. There, windows, roofs, and doors in the buildings were damaged, as well as a partially destroyed warehouse," the report said.

