Day in Donetsk region: shelling of Mariinka does not abate, flights arrive in old part of Avdiivka. PHOTOS

At night, the Russians fired actively in the Donetsk and Horlivka directions.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, shelling of the Mariinka district is not abating: Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka are under attack. A private house burned down in Krasnohorivka, and several others were damaged. There was no information about the victims.

"In Avdiivka, there were isolated flights over the old part of the city during the night, in the morning - artillery shelling of the center. No victims. Intense shelling in Toretsk: the building of the local hospital was damaged, a private house was on fire. There were no casualties," the message says.

In the Svitlodar community, shelling of Odradivka and Mayorsk station continued at night - without casualties.

"Every night in the Donetsk region is an inevitable shelling. The Russians are hitting civilians and can target anyone. Do not expose yourself to danger! Evacuate!" - Kyrylenko appeals to the residents of the region.

