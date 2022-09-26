News Photo • War

Paratroopers of 80th SAAB captured key enemy stronghold. 40 bodies of occupiers remained on battlefield. PHOTOS

86 89291
During heavy fighting, the paratroopers of the 80th SAAB managed to capture one of the key strongholds of the occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the brigade.

As noted, 4 tanks, 3 IFVs, and dozens of invaders were destroyed in a day.

"There are only 40 bodies of the occupiers left on the battlefield. We strongly recommend Russian contractors and newly mobilized to flee or surrender, otherwise you will face the same shameful death," the brigade added.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 57,200 people, 260 airplanes, 224 helicopters, 2,290 tanks, 1,369 artillery systems, and 4,857 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Paratroopers of 80th SAAB captured key enemy stronghold. 40 bodies of occupiers remained on battlefield 01
Paratroopers of 80th SAAB captured key enemy stronghold. 40 bodies of occupiers remained on battlefield 02
Paratroopers of 80th SAAB captured key enemy stronghold. 40 bodies of occupiers remained on battlefield 03
Paratroopers of 80th SAAB captured key enemy stronghold. 40 bodies of occupiers remained on battlefield 04
Paratroopers of 80th SAAB captured key enemy stronghold. 40 bodies of occupiers remained on battlefield 05
Paratroopers of 80th SAAB captured key enemy stronghold. 40 bodies of occupiers remained on battlefield 06
Paratroopers of 80th SAAB captured key enemy stronghold. 40 bodies of occupiers remained on battlefield 07

TOP news

all news