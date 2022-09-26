Captured occupier was informed of suspicion of murder of resident of Kyiv region. PHOTOS

The law enforcement officers established and informed about the suspicion of a Russian serviceman for the murder of a civilian in the Kyiv region. He was captured by Ukrainian servicemen in August in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, at the beginning of March 2022 near the village of Zdvizhivka of the Bucha district, the suspect, together with other co-servicemen of the Russian army, shot a VAZ passenger car that was driving on the highway with the use of an automatic small-arms weapon.

The driver of the car, a civilian, died on the spot. In an attempt to cover up the crime, Russian servicemen buried his body in the forest.

"According to the results of the complex of investigative actions, the location of the burial has been established. Currently, the body of the deceased has been transferred to a forensic medical institution for appropriate examinations, as well as identification. Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a serviceman serving in one of the units of the 331st Parachute Regiment 98 of the Airborne Division of the Airborne Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, was notified of a suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the message reads.

Currently, other servicemen of the Russian Federation involved in this crime are being identified.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the Main Investigative Department of the SSU under the operational support of the Department of Protection of Public and State Interests of the National Police of Ukraine.








