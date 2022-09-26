News Photo • War

Over weekend, Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia and populated areas of region. More than 60 destructions were recorded. PHOTOS

For two days, the enemy covered Zaporizhzhia, the outskirts of the city, and settlements in the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts with fire. As a result of armed aggression, there are injured citizens.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

"This weekend, the police recorded rocket attacks in the regional center and populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of the armed aggression, the rioters destroyed industrial buildings on infrastructure facilities, garages with vehicles, and others.

Also, the blast wave in residential buildings located nearby shattered windows, damaged facades and roof coverings," the report says.

It is noted that as a result of enemy shelling, the homes of the civilian population in the Polohy district were damaged. Residents of Huliaipole region reported broken slate on houses and outbuildings, broken windows, slashed cars and destroyed yard area.

Residents injured as a result of shelling were hospitalized.

