Zaluzhny appeared on cover of the October issue of Time magazine. PHOTO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny was on the cover of Time magazine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the publication's website.

The number is called "Inside the Ukrainian counterattack that turned the tide of the war."

"Zaluzhny turned out to be the military mind his country needed. His leadership allowed the Ukrainian armed forces to quickly adapt to the initiative on the battlefield against the Russians," Time quoted US General Mark Milley.

