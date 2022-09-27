Strike on infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia: occupiers hit ten S-300 missiles. PHOTOS

The enemy again fired ten S-300 missiles at infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Fires broke out at the affected areas. Rescuers are working there. The power line is damaged. Professional services are already restoring the network. According to preliminary information, there are no victims," he said.

According to him, the enemy attacks the city almost every day.

"You have to be as careful as possible. Safety rules save lives. Let's take care of each other," he adds.

As previously reported, the occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 57,750 people, 261 airplanes, 224 helicopters, 2,306 tanks, 1,378 artillery systems, and 4,881 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS