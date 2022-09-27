Queues, stampedes and fights: Russians are fleeing en masse to Georgia. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Citizens of the Russian Federation formed huge queues at the border with Georgia. Thousands of cars stand one behind the other and hardly move. You have to wait for several days.

Georgia is the most popular destination for Russians.

According to the official data of the Russian customs, there are 2,500 cars in the queue. Local authorities give higher estimates - more than 3.5 thousand cars. In some precincts, cars stand in eight rows. At the same time, there is no way to buy water, food or charge phones in line.

Customs on both sides have been put on enhanced duty. The border was allowed to be crossed on foot - and because of this, another queue was formed. Soon there was an explanation that to cross the border you still need a vehicle - a bicycle or a scooter.

Some Russians, tired of sitting in cars, buy bicycles and cross the checkpoint on them.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, writes that queues at the borders with Georgia are a sign that Kremlin propaganda is no longer working as Putin would like.

"Now every fool whom Putin is driving into a war foreign to the Russians will have an acquaintance who escaped in time. And, sitting under fire somewhere near the Lyman, every mobilized person will think: "Well, I'm a fool, I could have avoided all this" , and will look for a way to get a certificate or release and also escape from the war," Butusov writes.

In Georgia, meanwhile, there are calls to close the border to citizens of the Russian Federation. Deputy of the "United National Movement" Nona Mamulashvili said that the authorities are allegedly going to prevent Russians from entering the country, who may be eligible for mobilization due to their age. Prior to this, the Georgian government has repeatedly stated that it does not plan such bans.

