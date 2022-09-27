Russian agent who "directed" kamikaze drone strikes in Odesa region was detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The security service exposed a Russian agent in Odesa. He scouted places of deployment and movement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the south of the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

As noted, first of all, the attacker collected information about the locations of the bases of the defense units of the Armed Forces, law enforcement and law enforcement structures, the number of personnel and military equipment.

"In addition, he established the exact coordinates of checkpoints and critical infrastructure objects, especially in the field of heat and energy supply. In case of receiving enemy intelligence, he planned to use it to prepare sabotage and carry out airstrikes, including cruise missiles and kamikaze drones." , the message says.

According to the investigation, the traitor is a resident of the city of Reni, who was recruited by the special services of the Russian Federation after the start of a full-scale invasion. He came to the attention of the aggressors because of his pro-Kremlin views, which he actively "advertised" among those around him.

In order to carry out enemy tasks, the Russian agent covertly observed the objects and movement routes of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard, photographing them.

He transmitted the received information to the occupiers through an anonymous telegram channel, in the form of a "photo report" and marks on an electronic map with a detailed description of "observations".

As a result of the special operation, the Security Service employees detained the intruder for trying to transfer classified information to the Russian Federation.

The law enforcement officers found a mobile phone with evidence of hidden correspondence with the Russian curator.

So far, SSU investigators have informed the enemy accomplice of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen.