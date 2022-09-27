News Photo • War

Paratroopers of 25th Brigade eliminated another batch of Kremlin invaders and their equipment. PHOTOS

Currently, units of the airborne brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force are liberating Ukrainian territories from the Kremlin invaders meter by meter.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 25th armored Sicheslav Airborne Brigade.

The press center of the brigade also publishes photos of destroyed enemy equipment and liquidated occupiers.

"This will be the case with every occupier who came to occupy our land. The best option for the enemy is to surrender to us. We guarantee that every Russian soldier who will be detained by the Sicheslav paratroopers will be treated in accordance with the Geneva Conventions," the brigade added.

