Due to shelling by occupiers, population is being partially evacuated from some de-occupied settlements of Kharkiv region, - Synehubov. PHOTOS

Due to constant shelling by Russians from some de-occupied settlements of the Kharkiv region, the local authorities are carrying out a partial evacuation.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"People who want to leave are being transported by buses to safer places in the region. Currently, 8,933 people have left their homes in the de-occupied territories, including 859 children and 91 people with disabilities. The largest number of people are being evacuated from the Kupiansk district, which is currently under the most intensive shelling by the enemy. To date, more than 6,000 people have left the communities of this area," he said.

According to Synehubov, all evacuees are offered temporary housing and the necessary humanitarian aid is provided.









