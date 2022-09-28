Rashists fired at school in Mykolaivka where civilians were hiding - Donetsk RMA. PHOTOS

The Russians attacked the school, first, with an S-300 missile, around 05:00 a.m. Twelve people were in the storage at that time, including two children and a person with disabilities.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.







"The occupiers aimed directly at the school building. The walls collapsed. But, fortunately, the warehouse survived - the people who were there were not injured. There is still no information about one person who worked at the school - the search for her is currently ongoing.

The cynicism and senseless cruelty of the occupiers are limitless: this school has nothing to do with a military facility, local civilians were hiding there from the numerous shellings that the Russians regularly carry out in the city," the message reads.

Kyrylenko once again called on residents of the Donetsk region to evacuate to safer regions.