Day in Kharkiv region: rocket attack on infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and shelling in region, 16-year-old girl was injured. PHOTOS

Yesterday, around 09:00 p.m., the enemy shelled the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, previously with S-300 air defense missiles. Damaged infrastructure facilities.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, initially, there were no casualties. The information is being clarified.













"During the day, the enemy continued to terrorize the civilian population of the Kupiansk, Izium, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts of the region. The settlements of the Kupian district suffered the most from shelling. According to the information of the Regional Center of Emergency Medical Assistance, 5 people were hospitalized with injuries during the day in the Kupiansk district. A 16-year-old girl was injured in the Bohoduhiv district. Doctors assess her condition as serious," the head of the region notes.

See more: Due to shelling by occupiers, population is being partially evacuated from some de-occupied settlements of Kharkiv region, - Synehubov. PHOTOS

It is also reported that demining continues in the de-occupied territories. During the day, 1,547 explosive objects were neutralized by the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service.

"Active hostilities continue on the contact line. Our defenders are liberating the Kharkiv region from the occupiers. Yesterday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the liberation of the city of Kupiansk-Vuzlovy. We thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine and we believe in victory!" Synehubov sums up.