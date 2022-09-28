Consequences of missile attack on Kharkiv: building of manufacturing enterprise was damaged. PHOTOS

According to preliminary information, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation fired at Kharkiv with S-300 missiles fired from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Under the procedural leadership of the Novobavarian District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the investigation, on September 27, around 09:00 p.m., the Russian military launched a rocket attack on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. The rockets hit an electric transformer and the building of a manufacturing enterprise, which damaged them," the report said.

In the future, the materials of the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.










