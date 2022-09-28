Occupiers attacked 19 settlements of Donetsk region in day. There are killed and wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops opened fire on the residential sector. There are killed and wounded civilians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

The Russian army struck the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Krasnohorivka, Hirnyk, Mykolaivka, Zalizne, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Chasiv-Yar, Pivnichne, Hostre, Kurakhivka, the villages of Pervomaiske, Maksimilianivka, Ivanivske, Shakhtarske, Malynivka, Karlivka.

See more: Rashists fired at school in Mykolaivka where civilians were hiding - Donetsk RMA. PHOTOS

"The enemy used S-300 missiles, "Hrad", 'Uragan", and "Smerch" MLRSs against the civilian population. 45 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 36 residential buildings, a school, a kindergarten, a machine-building plant, warehouses, gas pipeline," the report says.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

See more: Russian group in Lyman was surrounded by operatives, - Butusov. MAP































