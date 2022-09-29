Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv at night, civilian objects were damaged, - Senkevych. PHOTO

Russian invaders attacked Mykolaiv on the night of September 29, as a result of which civilian objects were damaged.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Specialists are examining the site of the shelling. Therefore, I will write you detailed information later. For now, I will only note that civilian objects were damaged," Senkevych wrote.

He also posted a photo of the wreckage of the rocket that was used to attack Mykolaiv last night.

See more: Russians struck outskirts of Mykolaiv. PHOTOS