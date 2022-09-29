Russians hit Kramatorsk with 4 rockets. It is known about 10 wounded. PHOTOS
Today, September 29, the Russian occupation forces launched rocket attacks on the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko informed about this.
"Kramatorsk was hit by 4 rockets. It is already known about 10 wounded. High-rise buildings, infrastructure, and private homes were damaged," the report says.
It is noted that all relevant services are working on the ground.