Against the background of Russia’s aggressive actions, cooperation between the Office of Military Intelligence of Ukraine and Western intelligence structures, including the FBI (USA) and MI-5 (Great Britain), has significantly increased. According to the UN, during the invasion of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian Federation is committing war crimes, including killing and torturing children. All this is accompanied by Putin’s threats to launch tactical nuclear weapons.

As part of cooperation aimed at preventing Moscow's subversive work within NATO, in March 2022 Kyiv handed over a large array of intelligence about 620 spies of Russian special services operating in the United States and Europe. The information was widely covered by the press, including publications by the Reuters news agency, Censor.NET reports with reference to National Security News.

The list provided by the Ukrainian side made it possible to expose a wide network of Russian spies in Germany, Italy and the USA. Thus, the journalists managed to find out about the exposure of "Maria Rivera", which carried out espionage on NATO structures in Naples and passed information to the Russian special services.

Currently, counterintelligence units of the US FBI are investigating several cases at once, information about which was received from the Ukrainian authorities. Serious attention has been paid to the channel of receipt of dirty Russian money in New York, which has come under scrutiny for money laundering related to espionage and subversion.

American intelligence services have singled out several key figures, including Ilya Bykov, a 60-year-old citizen of the United States and the Russian Federation, who had previously been on the radar of law enforcement in the United States as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Moscow's interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Bykov is the head of a firm with a central office in Manhattan that provides a range of legal and financial services in the United States to the richest people in the Russian Federation who are interested in the United States.

Read more: Russians do not allow about 1,000 refugees from occupied territories of Ukraine to enter Latvia, - Haidai

Bykov holds the position of accountant for 62-year-old Moscow developer Aras Agalarov, who is known for receiving large contracts from the government of the current president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

American special services managed to establish that Agalarov was a link between Trump and Putin. He held Trump's Miss Universe 2013 pageant in his own concert hall in Moscow. It was established from open sources that they previously discussed the construction of the Trump Tower in the Russian Federation. Moreover, Agalarov even tried to arrange a meeting between them, but it had to be canceled due to the schedule of Putin's personal meetings, which at the same time was supposed to meet the royal couple of the Netherlands.

Another client is the Russian singer and composer Igor Krutoy, who is known for his active political and media support of Putin. Back in 2011, he had a relationship with a consortium of companies that, together with Trump, tried to build a hotel in Latvia.

In addition, it was found that Bykov is connected with the Prevezon companies, which were revealed as part of the investigation of Serhiy Magnitsky, who died earlier.

Ukrainian intelligence drew the attention of American special services to Bykov's two Russian clients in the United States — Guzel Ganieva (known as Guzel King) and Elina Chornykh (known as Elina Branson). Both became involved in the investigation for the spread of disinformation on the territory of the United States, in particular on Wall Street.

Elina Branson

According to Ukrainian intelligence materials, Ganieva is number 139 on the list of 620 FSB agents.

Official Kyiv has provided a set of financial documents that testify to several money transfers from Ilya Bykov to Guzel Ganieva, which were made over several years in cryptocurrency using the Venmo program. The source of the funds is unknown and the transactions are classified as suspicious under United States anti-money laundering laws. Examining Ganieva's financial statements, in turn, revealed cash tranches to a group of Russian models who, like her, arranged regular cocktail parties with New York's richest men.

Guzel Ganieva

The special services managed to establish that Ganieva had several identities in the United States. According to her, she is a model, a law student at Columbia University, a socialite with a child (who attends an elite private Swiss school) and a journalist connected to influential American business leaders and Media owners.

It was established that Ganieva was connected with the private equity magnate Leon Black, between whom there is a heated trial in New York. According to Black, Ganieva blackmailed him for many years already after their relationship ended by mutual consent in 2015. Ganieva claims that Black raped her, although she did not press criminal charges against Black either then or since.

Read more: "Agreements" on "accession" of occupied Ukrainian territories to Russian Federation will be signed on September 30, - Peskov

It was found that Ganieva previously worked for Mort Zuckerman as a "staff correspondent" in the US News publication - she wrote materials about President Obama and US politics. There were rumors that Ganieva met with the former mayor of New York, businessman Mike Bloomberg. Now it seems that Ganieva is one step away from President Trump through Ilya Bykov.

The FBI's investigation will undoubtedly reveal the truth about who Guzel Ganieva really is and why she came to the United States, being connected to so many influential people.