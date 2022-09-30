Russian shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia increased number of victims: 25 dead and 50 wounded - Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTOS

Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Prosecutor's Office.

"According to the investigation, on September 30, 2022, at around 7:30 a.m., the armed forces of the aggressor country, disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. A civilian humanitarian convoy with civilians was fired upon on the way out of the city in the vicinity of the auto market. Currently, it is known about 25 dead and about 50 wounded, among the victims are children," the message reads.

Primary investigative actions are ongoing, data are being clarified.

