Number of dead as result of shelling by occupiers of civilian convoy in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 30, 88 people are injured, - National Police. PHOTOS

The number of people who died as a result of Russian occupiers firing on a civilian convoy in the Zaporizhzhia region increased to 30, 88 people were injured

"30 dead and 88 injured as a result of another Russian war crime in Zaporizhzhia. Among the dead are two children: an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. A 3-year-old girl was also injured," the head of the National Police wrote on Facebook.

Klymenko noted that a 36-year-old employee of the local department of strategic investigations of the National Police died as a result of the shelling. Another 27 police officers of the Berdyan district administration were injured, 4 of them are in serious condition. "The guys were on duty, ensuring law and order," Klymenko emphasized.





According to him, about 80 specialists continue to work at the scene of the tragedy, and police investigators and criminalists are "helping colleagues from the SSU to collect evidence."

"So far, it is known that the Russians hit people with modernized S-300 missiles. The ruptures from these modified missiles are not so deep, but the radius of the blast wave is much larger. Accordingly, the area and power of hitting people are large...The Russian military knew that there were always a lot of people here. Especially in the morning. And they hit here on purpose," the head of the National Police emphasized.

He added that it was a "targeted mass murder" committed by the occupiers.

Also remind, that on September 30, Russian troops attacked a humanitarian convoy of civilian cars near Zaporizhzhia.