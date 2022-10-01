Russians shelled Mykolaiv, struck residential building, - Senkevych. PHOTOS

The Russians shelled Mykolaiv and hit a residential building.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"A residential building was hit. All services have gone to the scene," he wrote.

See more: Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv at night, civilian objects were damaged, - Senkevych. PHOTO

Later, Senkevych reported in more detail about the shelling and published a photo: "Residential building. S-300 rocket. Destroyed apartments on the 5th and 4th floors. Cars parked in the yard were also damaged.

The windows of the surrounding houses were blown out. Fortunately, none of the residents were injured."

In addition, it is reported that utility workers are working on the site, they are cleaning the area from debris and garbage and clearing the road. The street is still closed.





















