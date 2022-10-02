Fifth vessel chartered by UN entered Chornomorsk for loading, another 5 vessels with agricultural products left ports of Ukraine. PHOTOS

Today, October 2, the ship NEW ISLAND arrived at the port of Chornomorsk for loading. This is already the fifth vessel chartered by the UN World Food Program.

This was announced on Facebook by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, after loading wheat, the ship will go to Somalia.

Also today, within the framework of the implementation of the "grain initiative", 5 ships left the ports of "Odesa", "Chornomorsk", and "Pivdenny". They have 114.7 thousand tons of agricultural products on board for African and European countries.

Among them, the bulk carrier ARGO 1, which transports 31 thousand tons of corn to Egypt, and the bulk carrier DOGA K with 10 thousand tons of wheat for Tunisia.

Since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian food, 5.8 million tons of agricultural products have been exported. In total, 257 ships left Ukrainian ports with food, which was sent to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

