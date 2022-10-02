News Photo • Russian aggression against Ukraine

Police service dog found undamaged Russian UAV, - Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. PHOTOS

The found equipment will work at the AFU.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"On September 30, National Guardsmen shot down a Russian drone near Hoptivka with small arms, a National Guardsman with the call sign Yeger told reporters. The occupants lost control of the aircraft, and it fell on a parachute. In half an hour, the service dog Zeus searched for the aircraft," the report says.

The almost intact device will be handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

