Consequences of attack on Mykolaiv: residential buildings were damaged, there were victims. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops damaged 54 objects of civil infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region - the police documents every fact of terror against the civilian population.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, tonight Mykolaiv once again came under enemy fire from the occupying forces. Currently, damage to residential buildings is known. There are killed and wounded among civilians. Detailed information about the destruction and victims is being clarified.

"Also, during the night, the communities of Shevchenkiv, Bereznehuvate, and Shyrokiv were under enemy fire. Law enforcement officers and other specialist services are working at the scene of the events. After yesterday's attacks on Mykolaiv, Shevchenkiv and Bereznehuvate communities, the police documented damage to 22 private and 19 apartment buildings, four shops, premises of cafes, state enterprises, private enterprises, office and garage premises, cars. A 23-year-old resident of Mykolaiv was killed and three citizens were injured, including a three-month-old child. In the Shevchenkiv community, two local residents - a man and a woman - were killed by rocket attacks," the message reads.

According to all the facts of criminal actions by the occupying forces, the investigators opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".