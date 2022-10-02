In Kharkiv region, testimony of people who escaped being shot by Russian DRG of evacuation convoy was collected - tprosecutor’s office. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers received statements from people who managed to escape during the shelling of a convoy of cars in Kharkiv region.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On September 25, near the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district, law enforcement officers discovered a convoy of six cars that had been fired upon by the Russian occupiers. As a result of yet another atrocity by the Russian army, 24 people died, including a pregnant woman and 13 children.

Today, prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with experts from the Kharkiv Regional Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination and experts from the National Gendarmerie of France, conducted an initial examination of the corpses for further examination.

Also, the prosecutors, together with SSU investigators, interrogated those civilians who managed to save their lives during the shooting by the occupants of the column. Civilians have provided prosecutors and investigators with the testimony they need to fully and comprehensively document the terror perpetrated by the Russian army.

The path of the occupiers to The Hague is inevitable," the message reads.

