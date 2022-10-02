National Police exposes "LNR" liaison officer and Kharkiv region resident who hid him. PHOTO

National Police investigators exposed "LNR" liaison officer and a resident of Kharkiv region, who was hiding him.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it wasreported in Facebook by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Police Investigation Department Serhiy Bolvinov.

He noted: "While working in the de-occupied territories, the police received information that a resident of Chkalivske village provided his housing and clothes for hiding a so-called "lnr serviceman".

The "LNR soldier" was detained, a case was opened against two of them.

Pasechnyk Serhiy, born in 1968, "liaison officer" of the "LNR" gang - suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 260 - carries a sentence of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.

Also, they identified 60-year-old Serhiy Bogdanov, a resident of Chkalivske, who faces criminal liability under Art.111-1, Part 4 - punishable by a fine or imprisonment or prohibition to engage in certain activities.

I remind everyone that hiding Russian servicemen or bandits from ORDLO is a criminal offense. This is a collaboration activity. Not to mention all the terrorism they have committed on our land."

