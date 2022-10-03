Occupiers launched rocket attack on medical facility in Kharkiv region, doctor was killed, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces launched a rocket attack on a medical facility in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubiv, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers launched a rocket attack on a medical facility in the Kupiansk district. Unfortunately, an anesthesiologist was killed, and one nurse was injured. The information about the victims is still being clarified," the report says.







It is noted that the building is almost completely destroyed from the 1st to the 4th floor.





Rescuers and law enforcement agencies are working on the spot.